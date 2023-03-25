Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Jason T. Adelman Sells 12,500 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

