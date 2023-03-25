Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Trading Up 4.1%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 157,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,923% from the average daily volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

