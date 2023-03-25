Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Shares Down 1.6%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 133,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 490,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,142.86%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

