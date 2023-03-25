Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys New Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,809,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after buying an additional 192,767 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

