Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $480,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,398,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

ONEOK stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.