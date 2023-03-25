Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $5.33 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.26 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.17 and its 200-day moving average is $545.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

