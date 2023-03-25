Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $334.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

