Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 214 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $200.22 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,307 shares of company stock worth $669,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

