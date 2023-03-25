Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

