Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.
Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
