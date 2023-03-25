Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.6% per year over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

TWO stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

