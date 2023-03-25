U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

USB opened at $34.90 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.