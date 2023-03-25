Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,922 Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $75.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $84.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

