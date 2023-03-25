Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $11.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

