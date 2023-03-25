Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.