Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.26 million and approximately $887,489.35 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21918169 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,254,976.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

