Uniswap Price Reaches $5.82 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $63.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00021116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00336454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,066,040 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,065,640.19454545 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.85837969 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 633 active market(s) with $96,445,039.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

