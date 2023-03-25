United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,719. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

