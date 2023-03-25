UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 716,872 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.99. 2,533,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,133. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.73 and a 200 day moving average of $509.25. The stock has a market cap of $444.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

