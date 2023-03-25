UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $475.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

