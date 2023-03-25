Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.71

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.71 and traded as high as $54.50. Unitil shares last traded at $52.94, with a volume of 67,809 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at $10,391,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the third quarter valued at about $3,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Unitil by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

