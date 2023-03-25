USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Trading Down 0.2%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.00. 7,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
Several research firms recently commented on USCB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
The company has a market cap of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $5,782,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
