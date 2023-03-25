USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion and $3.84 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 33,922,753,185 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

