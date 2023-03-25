USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion and $3.84 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00328302 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,072.49 or 0.25679467 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010030 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 33,922,753,185 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
