USDD 1-Day Volume Hits $12.27 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $719.39 million and $12.27 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00331233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.68 or 0.25908792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010119 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,536 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.