USDD Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $718.41 million and $12.59 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00332122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.92 or 0.25978316 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010146 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.