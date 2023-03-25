Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

