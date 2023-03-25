Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,016,000 after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

