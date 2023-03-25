Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 106,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,460. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

