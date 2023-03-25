Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

VNQ opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

