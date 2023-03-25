Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV opened at $76.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.