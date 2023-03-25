Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.30 and last traded at $76.95. 68,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 75,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,452,437,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.