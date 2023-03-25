Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,764. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.