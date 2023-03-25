Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cabot Wellington LLC

Cabot Wellington LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 63.7% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

VTI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.93. 2,324,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

