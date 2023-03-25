Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

VFMF stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $159.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

