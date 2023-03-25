Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €31.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Varta in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Varta Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €21.98 ($23.63) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.48. Varta has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($23.23) and a 12-month high of €99.90 ($107.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

