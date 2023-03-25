Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €31.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Varta in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Varta Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €21.98 ($23.63) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.48. Varta has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($23.23) and a 12-month high of €99.90 ($107.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

