Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Verge has a market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $685,336.72 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,343.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00331602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00591853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00072457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00454109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,235,538 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,235,550 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

