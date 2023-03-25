VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $201.88 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,050,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,050,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,347 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,862 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in VeriSign by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $4,882,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.