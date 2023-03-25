Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 585 ($7.18) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465 ($5.71).

Vesuvius Stock Down 1.2 %

VSVS opened at GBX 395.80 ($4.86) on Friday. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 282.37 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 590.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

