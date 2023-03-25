VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.33

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 148775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,168.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,119.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

