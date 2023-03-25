Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

