Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.46 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $97.81 million and approximately $35.46 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00331426 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,150.20 or 0.25923882 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010125 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

