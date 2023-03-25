W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up 1.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $60.03 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.