Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.