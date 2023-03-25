Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

