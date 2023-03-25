Wanchain Price Tops $0.28 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $54.05 million and $761,377.40 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017969 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,312,404 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

