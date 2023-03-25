Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $133.62. 692,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,356. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.59. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,493,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

