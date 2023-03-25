WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $164.29 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $164.29 million and $2.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,423,559,966 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,423,226,650.163685 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06876046 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $3,912,627.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

