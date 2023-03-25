Wedbush Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $139.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

