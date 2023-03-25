Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.54

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 19219241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

