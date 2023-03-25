Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,162 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

