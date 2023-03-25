Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

ROK opened at $277.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day moving average is $262.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

